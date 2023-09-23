Two Merseyside lifeboat crews will appear on our television screens next week, in the latest series of a popular show.

The volunteer Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crews from Hoylake and New Brighton will feature in the first episode of Saving Lives at Sea.

The popular 10-part documentary is now in its eighth series and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.

The TV show will feature footage captured on helmet and boat cameras, allowing viewers to watch dramatic rescues through the eyes of RNLI crews while meeting the people behind the pagers and those rescued by the charity’s lifesavers.

Including interviews with lifeboat crews and lifeguards, the series will also hear from the rescuees and their families who, thanks to RNLI lifesavers, are here to tell the tale.

The first episode on Thursday 28 September includes Hoylake and New Brighton RNLI crews in the rescue of a lone walker trapped in mud on a dangerous stretch of the Sefton coast, which saw a major multi-agency response from the emergency services. The dramatic incident is included alongside rescue stories from other RNLI stations and beaches around our coasts.

New Brighton RNLI crew head back to station to be washed down. Photo: RNLI/Connor Wray

Dave Noble, volunteer crew member at Hoylake RNLI who features in the upcoming episode, said: ‘Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we’re really delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their generosity.’

‘We hope audiences enjoy seeing how our crew worked closely with colleagues at New Brighton RNLI, the coastguard, fire and ambulance services to bring someone from danger. It’s a privilege to be featured and to talk about the amazing work of everyone involved in saving lives at sea.”