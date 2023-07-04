The closures to A roads and motorways affect drivers in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Drivers in and around Merseyside will have 10 National Highways road closures to contend with this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M57 , from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for barriers.

, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for barriers. A580 , from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works. A5036 , from 8pm April 17 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

, from 8pm April 17 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement. A5036 , from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal. A5036, from 9.30am July 3 to 1pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Heysham Road lane one closure due to drainage.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M57 , from 9pm July 7 to 5am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm July 7 to 5am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M57 , from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - lane closure for drainage.

, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - lane closure for drainage. A5036 , from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works. A5036 , from 6am July 8 to 4pm July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, switch to netherton - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

, from 6am July 8 to 4pm July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, switch to netherton - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting). A5036, from 8am to 5pm on July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch Island to Copy Lane - lane closure for horticulture.