Merseyside road closures: 14 for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

The closures to A roads and motorways affect drivers in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Drivers in and around Merseyside will have fourteen National Highways road closures to contend with this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M53 , from 9.30am June 26 to 3.30pm June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 westbound, junction 2a lane closure due to electrical works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M58 , from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 1 to junction2 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

