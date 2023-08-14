The closures to A roads and motorways affect drivers in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Drivers in and around Merseyside will have 15 National Highways road closures to contend with this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of up to 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A580 , from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works. A5036 , from 9.30am August 9 to 3.30pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to communication works.

, from 9.30am August 9 to 3.30pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to communication works. A5036, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road to Copy Lane lane one closure due to drainage.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M53 , from 9.30am August 15 to 3.30pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 lane closure due to carriageway repairs.

, from 9.30am August 15 to 3.30pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 lane closure due to carriageway repairs. M53 , from 8pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

, from 8pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for structure - maintenance. M53 , from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

, from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for structure - maintenance. M53 , from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M57 , from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for drainage.

, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for drainage. M62 , from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 6 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 6 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs. M62 , from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J8 to J9 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J8 to J9 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M62 , from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. A5036 , from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Hawthorne Rd to Docks - lane closure for drainage.

, from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Hawthorne Rd to Docks - lane closure for drainage. A5036 , from 9pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch to Copy Lane - lane closure for drainage.

, from 9pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch to Copy Lane - lane closure for drainage. A5036 , from 7am to 5pm on August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

, from 7am to 5pm on August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance. A5036, from 5pm August 21 to 1am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Hawthorne Rd to Netherton Way - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.