The closures to motorways and A roads will affect Merseyside motorists in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Road works and diversions planned.

Drivers in and around Merseyside will have 19 National Highwaysroad closures to contend with this week, with every motorway in the region affected. And eleven of the scheduled road works are expected to cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on:

M57 , from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

M62 , from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6 , from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M53 , from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J4 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

M53 , from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

M57 , from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

M57 , from 9pm September 18 to 5am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

M57 , from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one - five lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

M57 , from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

M58 , from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

M62 , from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 8 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

A41 , from 9.30am to 3pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, between Hooton Green and M53 lane closures due to horticulture works.

A59 , from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct five - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

A5036 , from 9.30am September 11 to 3.30pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, junction of Boundary Road lane closures due to excavation in verge.

A5036 , from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

A5036 , from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Crosby Rd to Church Rd Rab - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

A5036 , from 6am to 5pm on September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Road to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance.

A5036, from 11pm September 19 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Princess Way lane closures due to inspections.