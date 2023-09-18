The closures to motorways and A roads will affect Merseyside motorists in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Drivers in and around Merseyside will have 20 National Highwaysroad closures to contend with over the next fortnight, with every motorway in the region affected. And 15 of the scheduled road works are expected to cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on:

M62 , from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6 , from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M53 , from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 3 carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

M53 , from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to 1 - lane closure and carriageway closure for drainage.

M53 , from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, jct three to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

M57 , from 9pm September 18 to 5am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

M57 , from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one - five lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

M57 , from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works. M57 , from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

M58 , from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

M58 , from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, jct one to 2 - lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture.

M62 , from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 8 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M62 , from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to junction 8 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M62 , from 9pm September 24 to 5am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 entry slip road closure due to barrier works.

A41 , from 9.30am to 3pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, between Hooton Green and M53 lane closures due to horticulture works.

A59 , from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct five - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

A59 , from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to junction1 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

A5036 , from 11pm September 19 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Princess Way lane closures due to inspections.

, from 11pm September 19 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Princess Way lane closures due to inspections. A5036, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Crosby Road South to Bridge Road Roundabout - lane closure for drainage.