The closures to motorways and A roads will affect drivers in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Drivers in and around Merseyside will have eight National Highways road closures to contend with this week. And three of them are expected to cause delays of up to 30 minutes for motorists.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week with another to begin on Monday:

M62 , from 9pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, six to 7 - lane closure for horticulture.

A580 , from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works. A5036 , from 9.30am July 3 to 1pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Heysham Road lane one closure due to drainage.

A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M57 , from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - lane closure for drainage.

A41 , from 9.30am to 3pm on July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, between Hooton Green and M53 lane closures due to horticulture works.

A5036 , from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to maintenance works.

, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to maintenance works. A5036, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Sandy Lane to Church Road lane closure due to maintenance works.