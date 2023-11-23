Puns are truly a cherished British tradition. But, which businesses have the 'punniest' names?

In a world where wordplay reigns supreme, where kebab shops are called 'Abra Kebabra' and removals vans don the title 'Jean Claude Van Man', puns are truly a cherished British tradition. But, which businesses have the 'punniest' names?

Linguistic experts at language learning platform, Babbel, have analysed social media platforms and shortlisted 120 UK venues - with clever or amusing puns in their names - that are most frequently mentioned.

Among them are two Merseyside venues, which could be crowned the 'punniest' shops in the UK when voting closes.

Wirral's Somefin Fishy is featured on the North West shortlist, and - as you probably guessed - it is a pet shop specialising in aquatic products. The next Merseyside venue on the list is Southport's punny removals business, Jean Claude Van Man.

Voting is now open and one business will be crowned the UK’s 'punniest' shop, as well as regional winners.

Shortlist for 'punniest' shop names in the North West