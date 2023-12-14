The former owner was ordered to pay almost £1,000.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former owner of a Merseyside takeaway has been fined after breaching food allergen regulations.

Knowsley Council received a complaint about Sopranos Pizza, Kirkby, in January 2023 after a member of the public who had asked for a ‘dairy free’ garlic bread due to allergies was served cheese.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said that as the takeaway had not asked for further details about the customer’s allergen requirements, Trading Standards conducted a test purchase to check legal compliance with food allergen regulations.

The test purchase was carried out by Knowsley Trading Standards on February 22, 2023 and an order was placed by phone for a doner kebab without soya, however, food tests found that soya was in fact present.

Sopranos Pizza, Kirkby. Photo: Google Street View

Samuel Tayar was Managing Director of Jasmine NW Ltd which owned Sopranos Pizza at the time of the incident in February 2023 and was taken to court.

He has now been fined £480 and ordered to pay prosecution costs, with a total financial penalty of £922, for breaching food allergen regulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Shelley Powell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhoods, said: “This case demonstrates the serious responsibility owners of food premises have when it comes to food safety.

“For people with a food allergy, even a very small amount of an ingredient they are allergic to can have very serious – and potentially fatal – consequences.

“All food businesses have a legal duty to provide customers with clear and accurate, allergy information about the food they serve and must ensure staff are properly trained and have rigorous procedures in place.”

She added: “If anyone is concerned about a business not providing food allergen information, or if you are a business requiring advice in relation to food allergens, please contact Trading Standards.”