Merseyside takeaway fined after 'potentially fatal' food safety breach
The former owner was ordered to pay almost £1,000.
The former owner of a Merseyside takeaway has been fined after breaching food allergen regulations.
Knowsley Council received a complaint about Sopranos Pizza, Kirkby, in January 2023 after a member of the public who had asked for a ‘dairy free’ garlic bread due to allergies was served cheese.
The council said that as the takeaway had not asked for further details about the customer’s allergen requirements, Trading Standards conducted a test purchase to check legal compliance with food allergen regulations.
The test purchase was carried out by Knowsley Trading Standards on February 22, 2023 and an order was placed by phone for a doner kebab without soya, however, food tests found that soya was in fact present.
Samuel Tayar was Managing Director of Jasmine NW Ltd which owned Sopranos Pizza at the time of the incident in February 2023 and was taken to court.
He has now been fined £480 and ordered to pay prosecution costs, with a total financial penalty of £922, for breaching food allergen regulations.
Cllr Shelley Powell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhoods, said: “This case demonstrates the serious responsibility owners of food premises have when it comes to food safety.
“For people with a food allergy, even a very small amount of an ingredient they are allergic to can have very serious – and potentially fatal – consequences.
“All food businesses have a legal duty to provide customers with clear and accurate, allergy information about the food they serve and must ensure staff are properly trained and have rigorous procedures in place.”
She added: “If anyone is concerned about a business not providing food allergen information, or if you are a business requiring advice in relation to food allergens, please contact Trading Standards.”
Sopranos Pizza is now under new management.