Manchester Road Supper Bar, Prescot, has been hit with the lowest possible rating for hygiene, following a visit from Knowsley Council’s food inspectors.

The Chinese takeaway on Manchester Road has 3.9 out of 5 stars on Google, from 97 reviews, however, the latest food hygiene report suggests it is not operating as well as it should be, with ‘urgent improvement’ needed on cleanliness.

Details of the inspection on March 29 have just been released and show environmental health officials had major concerns over cleanliness and the condition of facilities, plus food safety.

On the menu: The takeaway serves up a range of Chinese dishes, including Special Fried Rice and Sweet & Sour, as well as chip shop and English dishes. A full meal costs around £8.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in a number of areas.

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘improvement necessary’.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as 'urgent improvement necessary.'

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as 'major improvement necessary.'