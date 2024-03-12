Merseyside taxi drivers face five year ban if caught using mobile phones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taxi drivers in Sefton could lose their license for five years if convicted of driving while using a mobile phone and will be banned for good if found guilty of discrimination or exploitation. Under rules introduced at Sefton Council Licensing and Regulatory Committee on Monday, licensed taxi drivers face new and updated sanctions as the local authority approved changes to the Licensed Driver Convictions Policy.

Three new offences were added to the policy and included guidance on what sanctions licensed drivers would face if they were convicted of using a hand held device while driving, convicted of discrimination or convicted of exploitation. For the offences of discrimination and exploitation, any driver convicted would have their license permanently revoked and prevented from ever working as a taxi driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local authorities across the Liverpool City Region have been working to ‘standardise conditions’ in relation to the convictions policy and all changes have been passed by Wirral, Knowsley and Liverpool.

There was some debate around the clarity and justification for the new guidance on the offence of using a hand held device while driving. The revised policy stipulated an immediate five year ban would be imposed on licensed drivers if they were convicted of such an offence

Petitions were submitted by Frank West and Joseph Johnson from H&PH Trade Representative on behalf of licensed taxi drivers and asked for a revision of the wording in the policy. It said: “The petitioner will request on behalf of the Hackney and Private Hire trade that members amend the driver convictions policy in relation to the disqualification period for the use of a handheld device.”

The trade representatives wanted the policy to reflect the modern working environment of taxi drivers who rely on mobile phone devices to confirm, amend or cancel jobs through associated booking APPs. The reps said an immediate five year ban was unnecessarily harsh and unclear as some drivers may be punished for tapping their phone whilst managing booking APPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reps were clear a ban is understandable for drivers accepting calls with a phone in their hand. However, they said any instant ban should not be imposed on drivers who may have been using a device (mounted on the dashboard) to accept jobs. Instead, the reps requested a change to the wording of the policy which would mean drivers would go straight to mediation (were a ban would be considered) rather than the imposing of an immediate ban.

The Department for Transport (DfT) published the Statutory Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle Standards in 2020 and have informed local authorities that any exception to the guidelines at local level must be predicated on ‘compelling local reason’.

The committee at Southport Town Hall did consider the petition put forward by the H&PH Trade Representative but did not believe the reasons reached the threshold as laid out in Government policy. The committee also stated there were caveats to the convictions policy that did include options for mediation.