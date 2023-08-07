Merseyside Police are appealing for information after a teenager was sexually assaulted on a bus travelling from Liverpool city centre.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 10 at around 8.20pm on an Arriva bus that stopped at Queen Square on Roe Street and was travelling towards Huyton. The victim, who was a teenage girl, got off the bus on Eaton Road whilst the offender remained on the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the incident, officers have carried out extensive CCTV examinations and witness enquiries and detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could assist with their investigation.

Detective Inspector Michael Fletcher said: “Incidents such as these can cause serious distress to any victim and are totally unacceptable. Everyone should be able to use public transport and feel safe.”

“The victim was left shocked and understandably upset by this despicable incident and did the right thing in contacting us.“If you recognise the man pictured then please let us know, as we believe he may hold information vital to our ongoing investigation.

“If you were on the bus at around 8.20pm on Saturday 10 June or recognise the man then do let us know as any information you hold could support our enquiries.”

Contacting police: If you recognise the man or have any information on this incident, please contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting reference 23000502927.