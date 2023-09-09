Merseyside to get new skatepark as part of £100k park revamp

The park will consist of various ramps, pipes, wall-rides and jump boxes, including a double ramp, low quarter pipe and a number of grind rails, as suggested by local skaters.

Sherdley Park is set to get a new skatepark after St Helens Council granted permission for a £100,000 revamp of leisure facilities in the area.

The new skatepark will consist of various ramps, pipes, wall-rides and jump boxes, including a double ramp, low quarter pipe and a number of grind rails, as suggested by local skaters.

Located adjacent to an existing car park, children’s play area and outdoor gym, it will measure 30 metres in length and 20 metres in width. An old half-pipe at the other end of the Sherdley Park, which is prone to flooding, will also be replaced.

Funded through Section 106 funding as a result of housing developments in the local area, with a contribution from the council through its parks improvement fund generated from external use of the park, the investment – totalling more than £100,000 – will enhance skating provision in the south and west of the borough, bringing together a range of leisure activities for residents of all ages and abilities to enjoy in one of St Helens’ biggest recreational green spaces.

Welcoming the decision, Cllr Andy Bowden, the council’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Sherdley Park is an important asset, enjoyed by residents from across the borough and beyond, so I’m delighted to see this application passed which is a fine example of Section 106 funding and money generated from the park when used for events being used as part of the planning process for the benefit of the local community.

Skateboarders at a skatepark. Image: stock.adobe.com

“Skateboarding and scootering are popular activities practised and enjoyed here in our borough, particularly by children and young people, with the skatepark in Victoria Park well-used.

“Parks are the perfect place for residents to enjoy recreational activities that promote a healthy lifestyle, whether it’s running, cycling skateboarding, scootering, or roller skating, so it’s important that we work with those with an interest in these hobbies to ensure the appropriate level of infrastructure is in place as we look to attract more people into our parks to enjoy the beautiful spaces that they are.”