The Merseyside village has been described as a ‘retreat’ where residents can enjoy the seaside lifestyle while being close to everything Liverpool has to offer

A village near Liverpool has been named among the poshest villages to live in the UK, according to a list released by The Telegraph . Situated approximately eight miles north of Liverpool city centre, Hightown has a whopping average house price of over £299,304 - putting it on the same level with Warkworth, a posh town in Northumberland.

The recent research by estate agent Savills , said the extensive list comprises 54 villages from throughout the country that were judged "most desirable" in terms of house prices and lifestyle. Hightown was described as a place where residents can enjoy seaside living without being too far out from everything the city has to offer.

Advertisement

It said: “Just 10 miles from Liverpool, commuters can work in the city and retreat to the coast where there are sandy and shingle stretches, dunes and wetlands teaming with wildlife such as natterjack toads. The nearby Sefton Coastal Path provides views of sprawling farmland and coastal vistas. Locals hole up in the Pheasant Inn.”

Rise in demand for countryside homes

According to The Telegraph , the demand for rental homes in the countryside has increased since the pandemic because more individuals are moving there due to greater housing flexibility brought on from home working. More than half of Savills estate agents nationwide reported an increase in demand in the most sought-after rural areas, with 57% of respondents indicating they were unable to purchase where they desired.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph : “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The centre of Hightown in Merseyside. The village is around eight miles from Liverpool city centre.

The Telegraph’s top 54 "most desired villages ” were chosen based on a combination of highest housing values, best lifestyle facilities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal along with trendy amenities like yoga studios, cycling shops and running clubs.