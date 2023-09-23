Merseyside Wetherspoon put up for sale - full list of pubs at risk of closure
A number of Wetherspoons pubs are up for sale.
A Merseyside Wetherspoons has been put up for sale, following a number of recent closures.
The Mockbeggar Hall in Moreton is one of 11 Wetherspoon branches at risk of closure, with the pub giant already closing 33 venues in recent years.
The pubs are being sold by CBRE and Savills on behalf of Wetherspoon, however, they will remain open until a sale is confirmed.
Full list of Wetherspoon pubs up for sale
- The Pontlottyn, Abertillery
- The Ivor Davies, Cardiff
- Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield
- The Gate House, Doncaster
- The Market Cross, Holywell
- The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield
- The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton
- The Hain Line, St Ives
- The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley
- The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon
- The White Hart, Todmorden