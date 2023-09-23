A number of Wetherspoons pubs are up for sale.

A Merseyside Wetherspoons has been put up for sale, following a number of recent closures.

The Mockbeggar Hall in Moreton is one of 11 Wetherspoon branches at risk of closure, with the pub giant already closing 33 venues in recent years.

The pubs are being sold by CBRE and Savills on behalf of Wetherspoon, however, they will remain open until a sale is confirmed.

Full list of Wetherspoon pubs up for sale