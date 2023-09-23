Register
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
A Merseyside Wetherspoons has been put up for sale, following a number of recent closures.

The Mockbeggar Hall in Moreton is one of 11 Wetherspoon branches at risk of closure, with the pub giant already closing 33 venues in recent years.

The pubs are being sold by CBRE and Savills on behalf of Wetherspoon, however, they will remain open until a sale is confirmed.

The Mockbeggar Hall in Moreton is one of 11 Wetherspoon branches at risk of closure, with the pub giant already closing 33 venues in recent years. Photo: Google MapsThe Mockbeggar Hall in Moreton is one of 11 Wetherspoon branches at risk of closure, with the pub giant already closing 33 venues in recent years. Photo: Google Maps
Full list of Wetherspoon pubs up for sale

  • The Pontlottyn, Abertillery
  • The Ivor Davies, Cardiff
  • Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield
  • The Gate House, Doncaster
  • The Market Cross, Holywell
  • The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield
  • The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton
  • The Hain Line, St Ives
  • The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley
  • The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon
  • The White Hart, Todmorden
