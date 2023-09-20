Merseyside will lose another two Wilko stores next week - full list of shops shutting down
All stores in Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Wirral are expected to close by early October.
Merseyside lost its first two Wilko stores last week and will lose another two next week as the recently-collapsed budget retailer shuts down 111 more of its shops.
The family-owned business, which has been on British high streets for more than 90 years, will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.
Liverpool’s Edge Lane outlet shut down last Tuesday (September 12) as part of an initial 24 closures across the country and the Wilko store in Belle Vale followed on Thursday (September 14), when another 28 shops closed. Around 124 UK stores will have closed by the end of this week.
Wilko stores in St Helens and Wallasey will close their doors for the final time next Friday (September 29). All 400 of Wilko’s UK stores are expected to shut down by October, with the remaining Merseyside outlets in Southport, St Johns Centre, Birkenhead and Huyton affected.
Job losses: Nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.
Full list of Wilko stores that will close next week
The following stores will close on Monday, September 25:
- Altrincham, Greater Manchester
- Ashton, Greater Manchester
- Barry, Wales
- Bridgwater, Somerset
- Cleveleys, Lancashire
- Cockermouth, Cumbria
- Crossgates, Leeds
- Darlington, County Durham
- Dartford, Kent
- Dereham, Norfolk
- Giltbrook, Nottingham
- Great Malvern, Worcestershire
- Haverfordwest, Wales
- Headingley, West Yorkshire
- High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- Ilkeston, Derbyshire
- Killingworth, North Tyneside
- Lichfield, Staffordshire
- Louth, Lincolnshire
- Market Drayton, Shropshire
- Northfield, Birmingham
- Oakham, Rutland
- Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
- Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Ramsgate, Kent
- Skelmersdale, Lancashire
- Staines, Surrey
- Strood, Kent
- Stroud, Gloucestershire
- Thamesmead, Greater London
- Thetford, Norfolk
- Trowbridge, Wiltshire
- Walthamstow, Greater London
- Warrington, Lancashire
- Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Winton, Dorset
- Yiewsley, Greater London
More closures will follow on Wednesday, September 27:
- Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Alnwick, Northumberland
- Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales
- Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham
- Bedford, Bedfordshire
- Blyth, Northumberland
- Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands
- Brentwood, Essex
- Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
- Chester Le Street, County Durham
- Gillingham, Kent
- Gloucester, Gloucestershire
- Greenwich, London
- Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands
- Harlow, Essex
- Hartlepool, County Durham
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- Lewisham, London
- Longton, Stoke-on-Trent
- Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
- Newark, Nottinghamshire
- Nuneaton, Warwickshire
- Rainham, London
- Runcorn, Cheshire
- Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester
- Salford, Greater Manchester
- South Shields, Tyne and Wear
- Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire
- Watford, Hertfordshire
- Wellington, Somerset
- Whitehaven, Cumbria
- Wigston, Leicestershire
- Worksop, Nottinghamshire
- Yeovil, Somerset
And again on Friday, September 29:
- Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Bedminster, Bristol
- Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset
- Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands
- Chippenham, Wiltshire
- Clowne, Derbyshire
- Corby, Northamptonshire
- Cowley, Oxfordshire
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Fareham, Hampshire
- Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
- Gravesend, Kent
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Kenilworth, Warwickshire
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kings Lynn, Norfolk
- Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
- Leek, Staffordshire
- Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
- Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester
- Mildenhall, Suffolk
- Newbury, Berkshire
- Northallerton, North Yorkshire
- Redditch, Worcestershire
- Redhill, Surrey
- Retford, Nottinghamshire
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Rushden, Northamptonshire
- Spalding, Lincolnshire
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Syston, Leicestershire
- Wallasey, Merseyside
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
What will happen to stores? The billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, initially hoped to keep as many as 300 Wilko shops open. However, his rescue bid failed. No other bidders were interested in running the shops under the Wilko name, although other companies have been snapping up parts of the business. Some shops will reopen as Poundland stores after being bought by the Pepco Group and last week the Wilko brand was purchased by The Range in a £5m deal, meaning the firm will own Wilko’s website and could stock some of its products.