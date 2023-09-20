All stores in Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Wirral are expected to close by early October.

Merseyside lost its first two Wilko stores last week and will lose another two next week as the recently-collapsed budget retailer shuts down 111 more of its shops.

The family-owned business, which has been on British high streets for more than 90 years, will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.

Liverpool’s Edge Lane outlet shut down last Tuesday (September 12) as part of an initial 24 closures across the country and the Wilko store in Belle Vale followed on Thursday (September 14), when another 28 shops closed. Around 124 UK stores will have closed by the end of this week.

Wilko stores in St Helens and Wallasey will close their doors for the final time next Friday (September 29). All 400 of Wilko’s UK stores are expected to shut down by October, with the remaining Merseyside outlets in Southport, St Johns Centre, Birkenhead and Huyton affected.

Job losses: Nearly all of the company’s 12,500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

Full list of Wilko stores that will close next week

The following stores will close on Monday, September 25:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Ashton, Greater Manchester

Barry, Wales

Bridgwater, Somerset

Cleveleys, Lancashire

Cockermouth, Cumbria

Crossgates, Leeds

Darlington, County Durham

Dartford, Kent

Dereham, Norfolk

Giltbrook, Nottingham

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Haverfordwest, Wales

Headingley, West Yorkshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Killingworth, North Tyneside

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Louth, Lincolnshire

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Northfield, Birmingham

Oakham, Rutland

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Ramsgate, Kent

Skelmersdale, Lancashire

Staines, Surrey

Strood, Kent

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Thamesmead, Greater London

Thetford, Norfolk

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Warrington, Lancashire

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Winton, Dorset

Yiewsley, Greater London

More closures will follow on Wednesday, September 27:

Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands

Alnwick, Northumberland

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Blyth, Northumberland

Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Brentwood, Essex

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Chester Le Street, County Durham

Gillingham, Kent

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Greenwich, London

Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands

Harlow, Essex

Hartlepool, County Durham

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lewisham, London

Longton, Stoke-on-Trent

Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Rainham, London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester

Salford, Greater Manchester

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Watford, Hertfordshire

Wellington, Somerset

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Wigston, Leicestershire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Yeovil, Somerset

And again on Friday, September 29:

Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bedminster, Bristol

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset

Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands

Chippenham, Wiltshire

Clowne, Derbyshire

Corby, Northamptonshire

Cowley, Oxfordshire

Dudley, West Midlands

Fareham, Hampshire

Gainsborough, Lincolnshire

Gravesend, Kent

Hayes, Middlesex

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Leek, Staffordshire

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester

Mildenhall, Suffolk

Newbury, Berkshire

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Redditch, Worcestershire

Redhill, Surrey

Retford, Nottinghamshire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rushden, Northamptonshire

Spalding, Lincolnshire

St Helens, Merseyside

Syston, Leicestershire

Wallasey, Merseyside

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire