A woman has died after being hit by a van in Hoylake on Saturday (September 30).

Merseyside Police were called to Birkenhead Road at its junction with Lee Road just after 1.45pm, to reports of a serious collision where a pedestrian had been knocked down by a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the 72-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. The lady’s next-of-kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The police confirmed that the driver of the van, a 51-year-old man from the Wirral was arrested and taken into police custody. He has since been interviewed and released under investigation.

Merseyside Police are now appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer for the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts and those of my team are with the lady’s family who are being supported. Despite an arrest having been made in connection with her death, I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“An investigation is ongoing and I would ask that if you were in the area at the time, to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case the incident was captured. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries. I would also like to thank those that helped at the scene for your kindness.”