Merseyside’s best kept secret wins ‘Hidden Gem’ tourism award

The annual Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards took place at the Anglican cathedral last week and a host of gongs were handed out to venues, organisations and individuals from across Merseyside.
But only one of the plethora of accolades is voted for by the public: the ‘Hidden Gem’ award, which recognises the region’s best kept secret. This year, that honour went to Southport Bijou Cinema.
Run as a not-for-profit, community interest company, the cinema screens old and new classics, independent films and world movies. The venue even asks customers to add their requests for future programming on the cafe’s chalkboard.
“Thank you to absolutely everyone: our audience, those who voted and those who’ve supported us from the start,” Bijou Cinema posted after winning the award. “We are just beyond happy, humbled, and in lieu of a better, third H word for the aliteration, hungover.”
Tucked away on Post Office Avenue, a side road off Southport’s Lord Street, alcoholic drinks can be taken into the auditorium from the cinema’s bar.
The movie offerings for March include classics such as The Big Lebowski, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Se7en, All Quiet on the Western Front and newer films like Matilda the Musical. For the full listings visit southportbijoucinema.co.uk
Rated 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one reviewer called it the ‘best cinema ever’, adding: “Tickets are half the price of the soulless multiplexes, it’s comfortable and fully accessible. The films start at the advertised time; no delays with endless ads and previews, just the film you’ve come to see. Every film fan should check out this hidden gem.”
Full list of Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards 2022 – Winners
Tourism Young Person of the Year - sponsored by Wild Thang
WINNER: Neve Sutton, Hosted by National Museums Liverpool
Unsung Hero Award - sponsored by Liverpool ONE
WINNER: Kayleigh Cox, Lu Ban Restaurant
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Veronica Matthews, Pullman Liverpool
Independent Tourism Business of the Year - sponsored by Bolland & Lowe
WINNER: The Romans
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award - sponsored by Lexus Liverpool
WINNER: Sefton Park Palm House Preservation Trust
Business Events Venue of the Year - sponsored by ACC Liverpool
WINNER: Museum of Liverpool
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year - sponsored by Ticket Quarter
WINNER: British Music Experience
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - sponsored by Wirral Chamber of Commerce
WINNER: National Trust, Speke Hall
New Tourism Business of the Year - sponsored by EPIC
WINNER: Escape Live Liverpool
Resilience and Innovation Award - sponsored by BDO LLP
WINNER: St Luke’s Bombed Out Church C.I.C.
Experience of the Year - sponsored by Merseyrail
WINNER: National Trust, The Beatles’ Childhood Homes
Pub of the Year - sponsored by Mr Yum
WINNER: Liverpool Gin Distillery
Taste Award - Café/Bistro of the Year - sponsored by National Museums Liverpool
WINNER: Bold Street Coffee
Taste Award - Restaurant of the Year - sponsored by Knowsley Safari
WINNER: Antonio’s Bar & Grill
Hidden Gem - sponsored by The Guide Liverpool
WINNER: Southport Bijou Cinema
B&B and Guest House of the Year - sponsored by Liverpool Cathedral
WINNER: Sunnyside Guest House Southport
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year - sponsored by Lu Ban Restaurant
WINNER: The Eden Warehouse
Hotel of the Year - sponsored by Liverpool BID Company
WINNER: Titanic Hotel Liverpool
Outstanding Contribution to Tourism - sponsored by Growth Platform
WINNER: Paul Beesley