People injured when a car ploughed in to people after Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade remain under the care of medical professionals, Merseyside’s top police officer said.

Hospital treatment was provided to 50 people after fans were struck by a Ford Galaxy on Water Street in Liverpool city centre at around 6pm on Monday, May 26.

Merseyside’s most senior police officer today told a scrutiny panel how some were still under the care of medical professionals almost a month on, writes the LDR service.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy confirmed only one person remains in hospital as a result of their injuries last month. As of this morning, that number had stood at three, including one person readmitted for further treatment.

A total of 113 confirmed crimes are being investigated, the chief constable confirmed. She said officers who responded to the scene on May 26 had done an “outstanding job” and praised all those on duty, particularly police who she said were injured in the course of protecting the public.

Chief Con Kennedy said it was a critical incident for Merseyside Police to respond to which placed impacts on demand, as well as thanking other regional forces for their support in the aftermath.

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside Police and crime commissioner, praised the work of officers and described the incident on Water Street as “really upsetting” after a successful weekend of events in the city.

More than 100 pedestrians, ranging from children aged as young as nine to a 78-year-old, were injured in the Water Street incident.

Paul Doyle, of Burghill Road in West Derby, has since been charged with a series of alleged offences in relation to the incident. He has been accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm, two of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The 53-year-old appeared before both Liverpool Magistrates’ Court and Liverpool Crown Court on Friday in order to face these charges. A trial date has now been scheduled for November 24 this year, provisionally lasting for three to four weeks.

A fundraising campaign to support the victims passed the £100,000 mark after a huge donation from the club’s charities. The Liverpool Spirit appeal is led by the Community Foundation for Merseyside in partnership with Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services and is endorsed by Liverpool Council and the LFC Foundation.

The money raised will provide support to those affected by what happened in Water Street, starting with individuals that required medical attention due to injuries sustained, as identified by emergency services.