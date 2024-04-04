The 11th named storm of this storm season, Kathleen is set to cause disruption to some parts of the country, bringing strong gusts of up to 70mph. As a result, a yellow weather alert will be in place on Saturday (April 6), covering parts of the North West. In force from 8.00am until 10.00pm, the Met Office alert warns that there is a small chance of cancelled journeys, road closures, power cuts, injuries and danger to life, with large waves and beach materials being ‘thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties’. Currently, the alert excludes Liverpool and Merseyside, however, it is bordering on the Sefton coast.