Storm Kathleen: Met Office forecast for Liverpool and Merseyside as weather warning issued
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Met Office weather warning has been issued as Storm Kathleen is expected to batter the UK this weekend.
The 11th named storm of this storm season, Kathleen is set to cause disruption to some parts of the country, bringing strong gusts of up to 70mph. As a result, a yellow weather alert will be in place on Saturday (April 6), covering parts of the North West. In force from 8.00am until 10.00pm, the Met Office alert warns that there is a small chance of cancelled journeys, road closures, power cuts, injuries and danger to life, with large waves and beach materials being ‘thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties’. Currently, the alert excludes Liverpool and Merseyside, however, it is bordering on the Sefton coast.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Christoph Almond said: “Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likely.”
While it will be a windy weekend for many, it is likely Liverpool will see some sunshine and warm conditions, with the temperature reaching 17°C on Saturday.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Friday, April 5: Heavy showers changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 15°C. Low of 12°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, April 6: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 17°C. Low of 10°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, April 7: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 13°C. Low of 9°C.
- ☁️ Monday, April 8: Cloudy. High of 14°C. Low of 9°C.
- ☁️ Tuesday, April 9: Overcast changing to light showers by late morning. High of 11°C. Low of 8°C