Michael McIntyre is coming to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena as part of his newly-announced Macnificent world tour - here’s everything you need to know.

Michael McIntyre has announced his new world tour Macnificent – and the comedian will be stopping off to play a show in Liverpool . It’s the comedian’s first tour in five years and will see the London-born funnyman take to stages across the UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Singapore.

It’s been a busy few years for Michael , whose trademark mastery of turning everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans. He is currently the host of two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel , which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America.

Michael’s previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the Macnificent world tour including when it will play in Liverpool , how to get tickets and presale details.

When is Michael McIntyre in Liverpool?

Michael McIntyre is set to play a show at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, April 20 2024.

How to get tickets to see Michael McIntyre in Liverpool

Tickets for Michael’s Macnificent world tour dates go on general sale from Friday, February 17 at 10am via TicketMaster. You can sign up to a venue presale here . Presale tickets go on sale from Thursday, February 16 at 10am.

Full list of tour dates

The Macnificent UK tour dates are as follows:

2023

September 6, 7, 8 - Bristol, Hippodrome

October 12, 13, 14 - Bournemouth, International Centre

October 27, 28, 29 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

November 3, 4 - Dublin, 3Arena

November 25 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 1 - Swansea, Swansea Arena

December 2, 3 - Cardiff, International Arena

2024