Michael McIntyre has announced his new world tour Macnificent – and the comedian will be stopping off to play a show in Liverpool. It’s the comedian’s first tour in five years and will see the London-born funnyman take to stages across the UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Singapore.
It’s been a busy few years for Michael, whose trademark mastery of turning everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans. He is currently the host of two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael’s previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the Macnificent world tour including when it will play in Liverpool, how to get tickets and presale details.
When is Michael McIntyre in Liverpool?
Michael McIntyre is set to play a show at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, April 20 2024.
How to get tickets to see Michael McIntyre in Liverpool
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tickets for Michael’s Macnificent world tour dates go on general sale from Friday, February 17 at 10am via TicketMaster. You can sign up to a venue presale here. Presale tickets go on sale from Thursday, February 16 at 10am.
Full list of tour dates
The Macnificent UK tour dates are as follows:
Advertisement
Advertisement
2023
- September 6, 7, 8 - Bristol, Hippodrome
- October 12, 13, 14 - Bournemouth, International Centre
- October 27, 28, 29 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
- November 3, 4 - Dublin, 3Arena
- November 25 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- December 1 - Swansea, Swansea Arena
- December 2, 3 - Cardiff, International Arena
2024
- February 23, 24 - Plymouth, Pavilions
- March 8, 9 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- March 16 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- March 22, 23 - Manchester - AO Arena
- April 5, 6, 12, 13 - London, The O2
- April 20 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- April 26 - Hull, Hull Arena
- April 27 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- May 10, 11 - London, OVO Arena Wembley
- May 16 - Aberdeen, P&J Arena
- May 18 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- May 24, 25 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- June 1 - Belfast, SSE Arena