Midge Ure’s Live AID guitar on display in Liverpool

🎸 The British Music Experience is putting Midge Ure's stage-worn iconic silk coat and Ibanez guitar on display. Both items were showcased by the singer during the historic Live Aid Concert, which took place on 13 July 1985 at Wembley Stadium.

⛈️ Merseyside is set to be battered by thunderstorms once again, with adverse weather conditions expected this weekend. Across the North West, the Met Office warns of 'unsettled' conditions throughout the weekend, with heavy showers on Saturday and some 'locally torrential downpours and thunderstorms.'

