Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Midge Ure’s Live AID guitar on display in Liverpool

News bulletin: City Centre parking consultation, Midge Ure’s Live AID guitar on display in Liverpool, Thunderstorms over weekend

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 14th Jul 2023, 20:24 BST

🎸 The British Music Experience is putting Midge Ure's stage-worn iconic silk coat and Ibanez guitar on display. Both items were showcased by the singer during the historic Live Aid Concert, which took place on 13 July 1985 at Wembley Stadium.

⛈️ Merseyside is set to be battered by thunderstorms once again, with adverse weather conditions expected this weekend. Across the North West, the Met Office warns of 'unsettled' conditions throughout the weekend, with heavy showers on Saturday and some 'locally torrential downpours and thunderstorms.'

🅿️ Liverpool Council has taken another major step towards ending free parking in the city centre after 6 pm. A consultation has been launched to extend parking charges from 7 am to 11 pm and increase the tariff by 10p per half hour. The consultation will run for four weeks until 10 August.

Related topics:ParkingWembley StadiumLiverpoolNorth WestMet Office