Millionaire mum gives out free school uniforms to struggling families

A self-made Liverpool millionaire has been handing out free school uniforms to struggling families in the city after raising more than £12,700 to fund the project.

Mum-of-four Kate Stewart, 41, was inspired to help low-income families, who she says are being “crippled” by the cost of living crisis, by her own past struggles as a young mother.

The businesswoman distributed the non-branded uniforms at the Sandon Pub in Anfield, which she owns, and called for and end to the "extortionate prices" of branded uniforms with school logos and motifs.

“It’s also about calling for change,” Ms Stewart told the Press Association. "I work in a very deprived area, and children are returning to school and the parents just cannot afford new uniforms.

"The school’s policies are saying that everything’s got to be branded - branded jumpers, branded coats, branded bags, branded PE kits - and it’s making it inaccessible for low-income families."

Liverpool businesswoman Kate Stewart. Image: Kate Stewart/Linkedin

Hundreds of children received two shirts and jumpers, two skirts or trousers, and a pair of shoes at the Sandon Pub this weekend, bought from shops such as Sainsburys, Asda, Argos and Shoezone.