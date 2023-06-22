Register
The 77-year-old had been missing from his home in Haydock for five days.

Dominic Raynor
Dominic Raynor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 17:03 BST

A 77-year-old man who went missing from his home in Haydock on Saturday night has been found dead in the Greater Manchester area.

Leslie Fielding was last seen leaving his house at around 7pm on 17 June. He was driving a silver Toyota RAV 4 towards the East Lancashire Road.

Merseyside Police launched a public appeal to help find the father and grandfather but have now confirmed that Mr Fielding was found dead on Thursday morning.

The announcement came shortly after a body was found by passersby inside a vehicle in a Wigan car park next to the Gerard Centre shopping area.

A report will be prepared for the coroner but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time. Mr Fielding’s next of kin have been informed.

Leslie Fielding went missing from his Haydock home on Saturday evening.Leslie Fielding went missing from his Haydock home on Saturday evening.
