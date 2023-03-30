The new armageddon emergency warning will be sent to mobile phones across Liverpool and the whole of the UK very soon.

Millions across the United Kingdom, including Liverpool, are set to receive an armageddon emergency warning on their mobile phones from the government. The alert will include the sounding of a loud siren and a message.

The aim of the test is to set an example of what will be used for emergency situations in the future, such as floods, fires and severe conditions. It will affect every single device in Merseyside and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once the alert has been issued, people will be left unable to use their phones without acknowledging the armageddon message. This is to ensure they take on the message and are well informed on the emergency taking place.

The full message will read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In an actual emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action."

But what is the exact date and time that people in Liverpool should be expecting the armageddon alert? Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the armageddon emergency alert be issued in Liverpool?

The first emergency alert test will take place in Liverpool and beyond on Sunday, April 23, 2023. An exact time has not yet been revealed, but is expected to take place in the evening according to reports.

How to turn off the armageddon emergency alert on IOS and Android devices

Advertisement

Advertisement

The emergency alert will hit all mobile devices in Liverpool in April - Credit: Adobe / Canva

For IOS devices, you will be able to locate the Emergency Alerts through the Notifications section of settings. You will find the Emergency Alerts options located at the bottom of the page, including extreme and severe alerts. If they are turned on, the toggle to the left should appear green. To turn them off, you simply tap the toggle, which should then go grey.