The pop-up store will sell exclusive items not available at any other outlets.

A sportswear brand ‘born in Liverpool’ is preparing to open its first ever pop-up shop in the heart of the city centre.

Having previously had successful concession outlets at JD Sports and Footasylum, Montirex is set to open its own 3,000 sq ft pop-up shop in Liverpool ONE. The store will stock a range of exclusive items, alongside its popular menswear and womenswear collections.

Montirex was founded by Liverpool’s very own Daniel Yuen and Kieran Riddell-Austin in 2019 and their sports and outdoor gear can be seen adorning Liverpudlians all over the city. Discussing the new pop-up, Daniel said it’s a ‘dream come true’ to debut ‘in the place we love so much’.

He added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming our Montirex community to our new home, filled with exclusive products and events. There really is no better way to celebrate our fifth anniversary.”

- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates Rob Deacon, director of asset management at Grosvenor (which owns Liverpool ONE), said: “Born in Liverpool and now a globally recognised brand, Montirex’s store is a fantastic addition to Liverpool ONE. The store design concept, merchandising range, and marketing reflect our objective of creating showcase spaces in which the very best retailers can create unique expressions of their brand.”