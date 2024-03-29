Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than £5m will be spent repairing dozens of roads across Sefton over the next financial year.

An investigation into road repairs in the UK by Accident Claims Advice was set up following an influx of inquiries relating to damages caused by potholes and poorly maintained roads. With councils across the country now facing a potential major financial crisis with a £4bn funding gap estimated in the next two years, some authorities have forked out huge amounts in road maintenance repairs, including Sefton Council.

Data obtained from Freedom of Information requests reveals Sefton Council have hundreds of roadworks planned, a total of £5,312,000 set to be spent on maintaining roads between April 2024 and March 2025. The local authority confirmed that funding to the tune of £1,066,000 has been set aside to support routine maintenance repairs - including potholes.

Full list of Sefton roads set to be resurfaced

Queen Anne Street, Southport

Little Crosby Road, Crosby

A565 Waterloo Road, Birkdale

Aintree Lane, Aintree

Bridges Lane/Sefton Lane, Maghull

Altway, Aintree

Stanley Road, Bootle

Bispham Road, Southport

Bridle Road, Bootle

Brook Road West, Crosby

Brookvale, Waterloo

Canning Road, Southport

Carisbrooke Drive, Southport

Chester Avenue, Southport

Church Road, Waterloo

Cobden Road, Southport

Copy Lane, Netherton

Devilliers Avenue, Crosby

Dowhills Road, Blundellsands

Elbow lane, Formby

Far Moss Road, Blundellsands

Fernhill Road, Bootle

Geves Gardens, Waterloo

Gloucester Road, Southport

Glovers Lane, Netherton

Green Lane, Maghull

Griffiths Drive / Stretton Drive, Southport

Grosvenor Road, Birkdale

Hall Street, Southport

Hatton Hill Road, Litherland

Hawkeshead Street, Southport

Hawthorne Road, Bootle

Heysham Road, Netherton

Liverpool Road, Lydiate

Manor Road, Crosby

Moss Lane, Lydiat

Nicholas Road, Crosby

North Moss Lane, Formby

North Road, Southport

Norwood Road, Southport

Old Park Lane, Southport

Park Wall Road, Ince Bludell

Parklands, Southport

Prescot Road, Melling

Ridgeway Drive, Lydiate

Rock Lane, Melling

Rotten Row, Southport

Seaforth Road, Seaforth

South Parade, Crosby

Thornbridge Avenue, Litherland

St Matthews Avenue, Litherland

Spooner Avenue, Litherland

St Andrews Road, Blundellsands

Strand Road, Bootle

The Spinney, Formby

Wennington Road, Southport

Westcliffe Road, Birkdale

Westmoreland Road, Southport

Silverbirch Way/Birchfield Way/Sandhurst Way, Lydiate