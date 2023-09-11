Register
Motorbike rider dies after serious crash with car on Wirral main road

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision.

By Dominic Raynor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST

A 35-year-old man has died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a serious crash with a car on a main road in Wirral.

The motorbike collided with a Citroen C3 Aircross that was turning right from Hesketh Way onto New Chester Road, Bromborough, at 7.10pm on Sunday night.

Emergency services and an air ambulance helicopter attended the scene, where he was treated by paramedics, but unfortunately died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and CCTV enquiries are ongoing. Merseyside Police are also appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Simon Duffy from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone who was travelling along New Chester Road, particularly between Ferry Road and Hesketh Way, at around 7.10pm last night who saw anything to contact us.

Hesketh Way joins New Chester Road. Image: Google Street ViewHesketh Way joins New Chester Road. Image: Google Street View
“We are particularly keen on anyone with a dashcam to come forward if they think they captured a motorbike travelling in that area. Any information could be vital to our investigation.”

How to contact police: Anyone with information can contact us on 0151 777 5747 or provide information via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, with reference 23000864888.

