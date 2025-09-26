Mountains of waste left dumped under the M53 in Wirral have been left so long they could now be described as an allotment. The Environment Agency said an investigation is still ongoing.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 9am on March 6, Alan Howgate was walking under the M53 with his dog Bryn when he spotted a lorry dumping tonnes of waste near the railway tracks on the Merseyrail New Brighton line under the motorway. The area is close to the Bidston Moss nature reserve as well as the Junction One retail park.

Mr Howgate immediately began taking photographs and phoned the police on 999 at the scene as well as reporting it to Wirral Council. These pictures, previously seen by the LDRS, show at least five lorry loads of processed rubbish left there, as well as one photo of the lorry at the scene.

Alan Howgate spotted the flytipping happening under the M53 in Wirral and reported it to the authorities immediately in March | LDRS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courgettes are among the fruits and vegetables growing in fly-tipped rubbish under the M53 in Wirral | LDRS

Despite being underneath a public highway, the land is understood to be privately owned. If land is privately owned, it is the responsibility of the landowners to remove, though local authorities can take enforcement action.

Clearing away any fly-tipping and disposing of it properly can cost a council a lot of money which is may not be able to get back.

However six months later, the waste is still left dumped at the site. After rain, some piles have been left for so long hundreds of tomatoes, melons, wheat, and a whole array of different vegetables have started growing out of it.

Tomatoes are among the fruits and vegetables growing in fly-tipped rubbish under the M53 in Wirral | LDRS

Steve Taylor and Alan Howgate want to see action over rubbish left dumped under the M53 in Wirral | LDRS

This apparent lack of action has prompted frustration and complaints from both Mr Howgate as well as Steve Taylor who runs a local litter picking group. Mr Howgate told the LDRS: “It’s like a game of musical rubbish and it’s not going anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hours and hours I am spending trying to get something to be done about it and I am getting close to the point of giving up myself. Other people have been down this road and given up and I can see why.

“You try to do good. You think you are doing good but you are not getting anywhere.”

Tonnes of rubbish was left dumped under the M53 in Wirral earlier this year | LDRS

Mr Taylor said he wanted an update on the case, adding: “It makes me feel exasperated especially with all the effort we put in with what we do here.

“If it’s just abandoned and left to be littered, it becomes the norm. People then do it all the time. It’s very disappointing to come across. We have put in major efforts to try clear a lot of dumped rubbish ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You see this, which is beyond our capacity, and the council, the Environment Agency, just walk away from it. It seems like both parties are saying it’s not our job and this becomes a dumping ground.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our investigation into waste being dumped under the M53 motorway near Bidston on the Wirral is ongoing. We are working with Greater Manchester and Merseyside Police to co-ordinate this investigation effectively.

“We remain grateful to those members of the public who reported this to us. People can call our incident line on 0800 80 70 60 to report waste crime.”