MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales - how Merseyside MPs voted
The significant majority vote marks the most substantial change to abortion legislation in nearly six decades. Under the new provisions, women who terminate a pregnancy outside the existing legal time limit, currently 24 weeks, will no longer face the possibility of police investigation.
However, the law will continue to criminalise those who assist with abortions carried out outside the legal framework, including healthcare professionals. The amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill was introduced by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi and passed with a majority of 242 votes.
As the matter was considered one of personal conscience, MPs were given a free vote. Currently, abortion in England and Wales remains technically illegal but is permitted up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, or later in specific circumstances, such as when the woman's life is at risk.
This is how each MP in Merseyside voted
Ayes
Alison McGovern (Birkenhead) - Labour
Peter Dowd (Bootle) - Labour
Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Bromborough) - Labour
Anneliese Midgley (Knowsley) - Labour
Paula Barker (Liverpool Wavertree) - Labour
Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby) - Labour
Bill Esterson (Sefton Central) - Labour
Angela Eagle (Wallasey) - Labour
Matthew Patrick (Wirral West) - Labour
Noes
Patrick Hurley (Southport) - Labour
Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston) - Labour
Derek Twigg (Widnes and Halewood) - Labour
No vote recorded
Maria Eagle (Liverpool Garston) - Labour
Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside) - Labour
Dan Carden (Liverpool Walton) - Labour
David Baines (St Helens North) - Labour