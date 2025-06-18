MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales - how Merseyside MPs voted

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 15:26 BST
Employment Minister Alison McGovern. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wireplaceholder image
Employment Minister Alison McGovern. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Members of Parliament have voted in favour of reforming abortion laws to ensure that women in England and Wales can no longer be prosecuted for ending a pregnancy.

The significant majority vote marks the most substantial change to abortion legislation in nearly six decades. Under the new provisions, women who terminate a pregnancy outside the existing legal time limit, currently 24 weeks, will no longer face the possibility of police investigation.

However, the law will continue to criminalise those who assist with abortions carried out outside the legal framework, including healthcare professionals. The amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill was introduced by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi and passed with a majority of 242 votes.

As the matter was considered one of personal conscience, MPs were given a free vote. Currently, abortion in England and Wales remains technically illegal but is permitted up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, or later in specific circumstances, such as when the woman's life is at risk.

This is how each MP in Merseyside voted

Ayes

Alison McGovern (Birkenhead) - Labour

Peter Dowd (Bootle) - Labour

Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Bromborough) - Labour

Anneliese Midgley (Knowsley) - Labour

Paula Barker (Liverpool Wavertree) - Labour

Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby) - Labour

Bill Esterson (Sefton Central) - Labour

Angela Eagle (Wallasey) - Labour

Matthew Patrick (Wirral West) - Labour

Noes

Patrick Hurley (Southport) - Labour

Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston) - Labour

Derek Twigg (Widnes and Halewood) - Labour

No vote recorded

Maria Eagle (Liverpool Garston) - Labour

Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside) - Labour

Dan Carden (Liverpool Walton) - Labour

David Baines (St Helens North) - Labour

