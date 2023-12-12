Much-loved 'Beatles' venue to open second site - LiverpoolWorld news headlines
Tribute to cyclist killed in St Helens, Littlewoods project and Beatles venue to open second site.
- The family of a cyclist who sadly died following a road traffic collision in St Helens earlier this month have paid tribute to him. 40-year-old dad-of-two Paul Cunliffe has been described as "a quiet man full of good humour and a caring nature."
- More details of the plans to transform the former Littlewoods Building on Edge Lane into a specialist TV and film studio have been revealed. Developers are taking inspiration from James Bond's spiritual home, Pinewood Studios, in Buckinghamshire. Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram was there to launch the project on Tuesday.
- A legendary Liverpool venue steeped in Beatles history is to open a second site at the heart of the city's Baltic Triangle. Plans have been lodged with Liverpool Council's licensing department for a premises licence at Cains Brewery Village for Jacaranda Baltic.