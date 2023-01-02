Yard and Coop has been serving Liverpool customers for six years.

Yard and Coop have permanently closed the doors of their Liverpool venue.

Serving delicious chicken and burgers since 2016, the Hanover Street branch will be missed - especially during January as Yard and Coop are known for their excellent Veganuary offerings.

Advertisement

In a statement, Yard and Coop said: “After 6 years of slinging chicken on Hanover St, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our restaurant in Liverpool.

“We’ve made so many friends and loyal customers over the years, but we just need to pause and reassess all the costs thrown at us.

“Our team mean the world to us and we are so sad to be closing our doors. We thank you all for your support and are already working on new concepts so watch this space.

Manchester will be open as usual. Much love.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team also posted on Instagram, stating ‘rising costs’ and ‘tough times’ were factors that led to the closure.

The restaurant closed its doors on December 23, joining many other local restaurants which have fallen victim to the rising cost of living.