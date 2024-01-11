Dafna's Cheesecake Factory on Smithdown Road has served Liverpool customers for more than four decades.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved Liverpool bakery and dessert shop will has closed for good after more than four decades.

Dafna's Cheesecake Factory on Smithdown has served delicious cheesecakes and baked goods to hungry customers for 45 years and has created celebration cakes for many local residents' birthdays and weddings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store closed in 2022 for a refurbishment but, has remained closed ever since, leaving customers wondering when it would reopen. However, Dafna's has now confirmed that it will remain permanently closed.

Sharing the news on social media on Thursday evening (January 11), a spokesperson for Dafna's said: "Happy New Year everyone! The time has come to give you all an update on Dafna’s Cheesecake Factory. Unfortunately it is not the news you were hoping for, as many of you may have suspected by this point, Dafna’s will not be reopening.

"When we closed our doors back in September 2022 it was full of hope at getting the renovations done within six months! 15 months later after many delays & complications plus numerous other factors coming into play generally and personally; it has been decided that now is the right time for the Dafna’s story to come to an end.

"We know that this will be hugely disappointing for everyone and we want to make it clear that this outcome has not been made lightly and comes with the blessing of the previous owner."