A popular Bold Street restaurant has revealed an exciting expansion, after five years of success.

The award-winning Mexican eatery, La Parrilla, is now launching a new dedicated upstairs space, just in time for Christmas. The whole vibe is relaxed, entertaining and huge fun, as guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in Mexican culture – hats included!

The family favourite has been a huge hit since its launch, having been awarded Best Mexican Restaurant in Liverpool on Tripadvisor and over 2,400 five-star reviews.

The new space will also be available for commercial and private bookings, perfect for those looking to enjoy a Mexican-themed Christmas meal.