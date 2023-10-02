Register
Much-loved Liverpool Mexican restaurant celebrates exciting expansion

Award-winning Mexican eatery, La Parrilla has unveiled an exciting new expansion.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:55 BST
A popular Bold Street restaurant has revealed an exciting expansion, after five years of success.

The award-winning Mexican eatery, La Parrilla, is now launching a new dedicated upstairs space, just in time for Christmas. The whole vibe is relaxed, entertaining and huge fun, as guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in Mexican culture – hats included!

The family favourite has been a huge hit since its launch, having been awarded Best Mexican Restaurant in Liverpool on Tripadvisor and over 2,400 five-star reviews.

The new space will also be available for commercial and private bookings, perfect for those looking to enjoy a Mexican-themed Christmas meal.

The La Parrilla team say they look forward to “welcoming even more guests”, adding that they pride themselves on being a “first-rate Mexican restaurant.”

