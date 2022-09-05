Olivia died when a masked gunman chased another man into her Liverpool home and opened fire.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed at her home in Dovecot last month.

The 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested in Runcorn on Sunday and remains in police custody, where he is being questioned by detectives.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Three other men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in a series of police operations over the weekend.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was shot in the arm as she struggled to close the door on the intruders. The gunman’s intended target was also shot. Both were treated in hospital for their injuries.

Ms Korbel had opened the door to investigate a disturbance in the street.

Along with the arrest of the 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder, police made a number of other arrests over the weekend.

A 41-year-old man, from Knowsley, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, also in Runcorn, on Sunday.

A 29-year-old was arrested on the same charge later in the day as part of raids at two addresses in the Liverpool area.

A fourth man, 34, from Liverpool, was stopped on the M42 motorway on Sunday evening and arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The vehicle has been seized.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested on Sunday morning in the Runcorn area in relation to the death of Olivia-Pratt Korbel.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

Two man previously arrested on suspicion of murder were released on bail last week, with one recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

The family Olivia urged anyone with information regarding the murder to come forward as the paid tribute to their ‘baby’.

In a statement, the family said: “Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident lin Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a “snitch” or a “grass” it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.