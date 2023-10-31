Merseyside Police say emergency services received 16% more calls on mischief night, compared to last year.

Eight people were arrested in Merseyside on Monday October 30 and during the course of the evening, police seized a number of items including fireworks and eggs. Officers carried out more than 150 stop searches, and dispersal zones were put in place across the region.

Among those arrested were a 13-year-old boy from Fazakerley who was found to be in possession of a large kitchen knife and a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of Section 39 assault and criminal damage in Maghull. He has been released under investigation.

Following a report of criminal damage on West Derby Road, officers arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of Section 47 assault and criminal damage, and he has since been released under investigation. A 14-year-old boy was also stop searched and found to be in possession of fireworks following reports that fireworks were being fired into a road in Belle Vale.

Other arrests

In two separate incidents a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drugs in Tuebrook, and a 41-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled drug on Queens Drive.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified on Sheil Road. He is still in police custody.

James Dean Anthony Hennessy, 40, of Northumberland Terrace in Everton, was arrested and charged with on suspicion of drink/drug driving on Queens Drive, Walton.

Bus services withdrawn

A number of buses were damaged by anti-social behaviour and criminality in West Derby, Maghull and Huyton and a several services were cancelled on Monday night for the safety of drivers and passengers.

Both Stagecoach and Arriva shared updates via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, as services were cancelled through the evening. Reasons for cancellations included anti-social behaviour and large gatherings of youths. Number 12, 13, 15, 18, 20, 21, 31, 32, 33, 300, 310 services were all withdrawn, with Merseytravel stating this was due to ‘serious anti-social behaviour’.

Merseyside Police are working with Merseytravel and local bus companies are looking at CCTV from the buses to identify those responsible.

Dispersal zones will continue to be in place this evening (October 31) to give police officers the powers to direct people engaging in anti-social behaviour and to seize items.

‘This type of behaviour will not be tolerated’

Chief Inspector Duncan Swan said: “We have a highly visible policing presence across the region in the lead up to Bonfire Night on Sunday, 5 November, and my message to those intent on committing criminality, particularly criminality that could result in people being injured, is that we will be robust in our response. Just last night we carried out more than 150 stop searches following incidents of criminality and ASB, as a result we recovered weapons, illegal drugs and fireworks.

“Sadly we can say that last night we saw a 16 per cent increase in calls to emergency services compared to last year, and some of those incidents include items being thrown at buses. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, the drivers and passengers on those buses, could be at risk of harm and it will have been really unsettling for them.

“As a result of those incidents some bus services have been withdrawn from service and this is having a huge impact on the wider community, particularly those who rely on public transport, and is not acceptable. We are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the areas to identify those responsible so that action can be taken.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents, and guardians, to know where your child is and what they are up to – just imagine if it was your loved one who was on the receiving end of the activity last night. Also do you want to face possibility that your child could be arrested and end up with a criminal record, which could prevent them from achieving their ambitions in the future.

“Please be assured that our officers will continue to provide a high visibility presence in the lead up to Bonfire Night. They will continue to conduct stop searches and large groups of people will be dispersed so that they behave responsibly and our communities are kept safe.”

Contacting the police: Always call 999 if a crime is in progress. You can pass any information via our social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook.