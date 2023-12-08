Under the plans, new offices, a hotel, new homes and public spaces could be built.

Huyton Municipal building could be demolished to pave the way for major regeneration plans.

Genr8 Kajima Regeneration has submitted a planning application to the Knowsley Council to demolish buildings across the local authority's seven-acre site, including the Huyton Municipal building and Annexe.

Knowsley Council says these buildings are 'inefficient in terms of energy use and size' and would 'require multi-million pounds of investment to bring them up to modern day standards'.

A spokesperson for Knowsley Council explained: "The plans for replacing these inefficient buildings will release the land for new development that will regenerate Huyton Village, create new jobs and drive footfall into the heart of the town centre."

Huyton Library and Nutgrove Villa are not part of the plans and will not be affected.

Huyton's municipal building. Image: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Under the plans, new energy efficient commercial offices, for both the Council and new businesses to occupy would be built, as well as a hotel, new homes and public spaces.

As part of a 10-year masterplan to create a new Huyton village centre, the plans would also see the creation of a new village green, high quality events spaces, improved public transport links and modern facilities. It is estimated the development could result in up to 1,700 new jobs across the area and give the local economy a £50m boost.

Cllr Tony Brennan, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development says securing planning permission 'will ensure that we can be construction ready and bring forward these exciting plans for Huyton once funding has been secured'.