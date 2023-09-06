A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a young man was stabbed to death at a home in Litherland.

Police were called to a disturbance at a property on Sefton View at 11.35pm on Tuesday and found a man in his 20s with stab injuries. He was given CPR but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. An investigation is underway and house-to-house, witness and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: “Our thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the man who sadly died. Our investigation is currently underway and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

I would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Sefton View at around 11.30pm last night who saw or heard anything to contact us. We are also asking any motorists who were in the area to check their dashcam footage to see if they captured anything significant.”