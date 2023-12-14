Man charged with murder after Toxteth stabbing and over 18,000 people in North West without homes - headlines
More than 1,500 people are homeless in Liverpool.
- The family of a man who died following a stabbing at a block of flats in Toxteth on Sunday have paid tribute to the 28-year-old. Liam Humphreys has been described as a "caring, loving, beautiful soul." 37-year-old Ian Scott, of Hillaby Close, has been charged with his murder.
- New research from Shelter shows at least 18,800 people in the North West will spend Christmas without a home, including 8,900 children. This is an increase of 29% in one year. In Liverpool, 1550 people are homeless.
- Fire control staff in Merseyside are to take eight consecutive days of strike action starting 27 December. The dispute centres on the imposed reduction in night-time staffing numbers and the introduction of a duty shift system that was never subject to negotiation with the Fire Brigades Union.