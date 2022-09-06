Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murder detectives given extra 36 hours to question suspects in shooting of nine-year-old
- Olivia died when a masked gunman chased another man into her Liverpool home and opened fire.
- Four men are currently under arrest in the murder probe.
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her Dovecot home have been granted an extension of 36 hours to continue questioning their murder suspects.
A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder in Runcorn, on Sunday, and remains in police custody.
The extension also applies to two other men - a 41-year-old from Knowsley and a 29-year-old - who where arrested at the weekend on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A fourth man who was stopped and arrested on the M42 on Sunday night is still being interviewed by detectives.
Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her home on Kingsheath Avenue, on August 2, and opened fire.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was shot in the arm as she struggled to close the door on the intruders. The gunman’s intended target was also shot. Both were treated in hospital for their injuries.
Ms Korbel had opened the door to investigate a disturbance in the street.
Who has been arrested in the murder case?
Along with the arrest of the 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder, police made a number of other arrests over the weekend.
A 41-year-old man, from Knowsley, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, also in Runcorn, on Sunday.
A 29-year-old was arrested on the same charge later in the day as part of raids at two addresses in the Liverpool area.
A fourth man, 34, from Liverpool, was stopped on the M42 motorway on Sunday evening and arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The vehicle has been seized.
Two man previously arrested on suspicion of murder were released on bail last week, with one recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Police appeal for information
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.
“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.
“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”
‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
The family Olivia urged anyone with information regarding the murder to come forward as the paid tribute to their ‘baby’.
In a statement, the family said: “Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.
“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.
“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.
“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.
“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.
“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a “snitch” or a “grass” it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.
“We as a family are eternally grateful for the help and support we have received from people across the world.“We are also thankful to Merseyside police for the outstanding work and to the staff at Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals.”