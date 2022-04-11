Murder investigation launched after Everton stabbing - two arrests made

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and sadly died.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of a 36-year-old man in Everton on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Lavan Close at around 11:30pm and the man was rushed to hospital with a puncture wound in his side, but he sadly died a short time later.

A 60-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Liverpool have been arrested and taken into custody.

A post mortem will be carried out to establish the official cause of death.

A general view of Lavan Close, Everton. Image: Google

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Drew said: “Although we have made two swift arrests in the area our investigation is still in the very early stages as we try to establish exactly what happened therefore it is vital that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries gets in touch.”

Lavan Close and the surrounding area is currently closed as crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations at the scene. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being conducted in the area.

DCI Drew added: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. If you live in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour last night on Lavan Close please contact police immediately.

“Any information, no matter how small, may prove vital to our investigation.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting log 1101 of 10 April 2022.