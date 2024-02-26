Murder suspect charged and named after pensioner dies in ‘domestic assault’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Merseyside Police have charged a man with murder after a pensioner died following a ‘domestic assault’ in Liverpool earlier this month. The victim, Brian Cullen, 73, was found with serious injuries. and died in hospital.
Officers were called to an address on Midghall Street on the afternoon of Saturday 10 February to reports of a domestic assault. Ryan Cullen, 34, was arrested and has now been charged with murder and criminal damage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ryan Cullen, of no fixed abode, will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on Monday 26 February. The family of victim Brian Cullen is being supported by specialist officers as the investigation continues.