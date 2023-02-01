Museums and galleries across the country have closed as a result of the action.

100,000 members of the Public and Commerical Services Union (PCS) have walked out today, campaigning for fair pay.

The largest civil service strike for years, PCS is calling for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms.

PCS said strike action was a “last resort” and that “the government has refused to discuss demands”.

Museums and galleries across the country have closed as a result of the action, including the Museum of Liverpool and the British Museum.

A picket line was pictured outside Liverpool’s Maritime Museum this morning, and The Walker Art Gallery, Lady Lever Art Gallery and Sudley House are also closed - they are all part of National Museums Liverpool.

National Museums Liverpool said: “Some of our museums and galleries will be closed on Wed 1 Feb due to national strike action.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, and look forward to welcoming visitors back on Thursday.”

