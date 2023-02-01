100,000 members of the Public and Commerical Services Union (PCS) have walked out today, campaigning for fair pay.
The largest civil service strike for years, PCS is calling for a 10% pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts in redundancy terms.
PCS said strike action was a “last resort” and that “the government has refused to discuss demands”.
Museums and galleries across the country have closed as a result of the action, including the Museum of Liverpool and the British Museum.
A picket line was pictured outside Liverpool’s Maritime Museum this morning, and The Walker Art Gallery, Lady Lever Art Gallery and Sudley House are also closed - they are all part of National Museums Liverpool.
National Museums Liverpool said: “Some of our museums and galleries will be closed on Wed 1 Feb due to national strike action.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, and look forward to welcoming visitors back on Thursday.”
