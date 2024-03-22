Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A couple whose home was previously mistaken for a Boots store have new problems as electric scooters are being dumped on their driveway.

Last year, Martin Tizzard and his wife Brenda said they were 'exhausted' after receiving numerous parcels at their home in Fazakerley meant for a nearby shopping unit. Now, they are facing a new issue after finding their home has become a hotspot for the colourful Voi e-scooters seen around the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Tizzard said he and Brenda were frustrated at how the issue had been allowed to escalate. “We seem to be one of those designated areas where they can leave the scooters. They’re haphazardly left at best," he said. “They’re dumping them all over the road. There’s a red flashing light on the handlebars and if you’ve gone to bed, it’s annoying to see that all night."

The electric vehicles have been in operation across Liverpool since a trial began back in October 2020. Liverpool was one of 32 areas throughout the UK to take part in the rental trial scheme, commissioned by the Department for Transport.

Mr Tizzard said: “I’ve tried the police, the council and each just passed me back to the other one. I couldn’t get through to Voi either. It’s been a gradually increasing problem, I’m not a driver but my wife is and we’re very vigilant about what’s left on our driveway. My wife paid for this driveway through Cobalt Housing and it doesn’t feel like it’s going to improve.”

The Tizzards aren’t the only people to be left frustrated by the scooters dumped outside their property. Last year, Chris Barrow who runs Your Printer on West Derby Road, said he had become angered by an accumulation of electric Voi scooters being left outside his building. Having undergone surgery, Mr Barrow said he 'should not be forced' to move the 'heavy and obstructive' scooters to access his own property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Voi spokesperson said: “We are very sorry that Mr Tizzard has been inconvenienced by our scooters. We have asked our Liverpool team to check the area to ensure no scooters are blocking his drive.