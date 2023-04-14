‘My road is mainly dog sh**’ - Liverpool named as dog fouling hotspot

Residents in Liverpool are frustrated by the number of dog owners leaving poo on the streets.

With the summer months approaching, and many of us considering walks in the warmer weather, research has revealed that Liverpool is one of the areas in the UK where you’re most likely to stumble upon, or step in, dog foul.

The study, by Comparethemarket, revealed which councils received the most reports of dog poo on the streets, and Liverpool City Council was in the top ten.

The issue of dog fouling in the city has been widely discussed on Reddit, with many people taking to the online forum to share their frustations.

Reddit comments: One user said: “Having now lived in Liverpool for a year having lived in South Wales, one of the negatives I have noticed is dog sh** in Liverpool is noticeably worse, and it wasn’t great in Cardiff.”

Another added: “I’ve lived in Liverpool for 15 years and it’s always been an issue but I’ve noticed it’s been so much worse since the lockdowns when the world and his wife got dogs. I’ve got a dog and find there’s enough bins by where I live. It’s just shi***y owners that can’t be bothered picking up after their dogs.”

A resident said: “My road is mostly dog sh**. Which is weird because there’s almost no other mess, however my neighbour has started flinging rubbish over my fence, so I shudder to think what the gardens here are like”

“Always found it weird that people pick it up in a bag and then throw the bag on the floor, what’s the point like?” said another user

The research: The study revealed that Liverpool City Council receive an average of 922 dog poo complaints each year, with a total of 1824 reports between 2019 and 2021.

The top 10 UK dog fouling hotspots:

Glasgow City Council - an average of 2131 reports per year. Northumberland County Council - an average of 1328 reports per year. Manchester City Counil - an average of 1168 reports per year. Belfast City Council - an average of 1075 reports per year. North Lankarksire Council - an average of 990 reports per year. Clydach Vale Council - an average of 989 reports per year. Sunderland City Council - an average of 956 reports per year. Liverpool City Council - an average of 922 reports per year. Wigan Borough Council - an average of 904 reports per year. Caerphilly County Borough Council - an average of 743 reports per year.

Liverpool City Council has been approached for comment.

