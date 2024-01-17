Mystery Merseyside EuroMillions winner has one week left to claim jackpot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just one week remains in the hunt to find a mystery EuroMillions Lottery winner from Merseyside before their £1m jackpot-winning ticket becomes invalid.

The ticket was traced back to St Helens, but the lucky winner has not yet come forward. The code for the ticket is “MSJS 96560”. It was bought on the 23 July 2023 and expires on 24 January 2024.

Lottery players in St Helens are being advised to triple check any tickets they may be holding on to - either physical or online - to see if the millionaires maker code is a match. There have been claims made on major prizes before at the very last minute.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Our appeal is simple, take five minutes out of your day to dig out and check your EuroMillions tickets. Those five minutes could be the most profitable five minutes of your life! We are ready and waiting for that life-changing phone call to come into us here at The National Lottery.”

If Wednesday comes and no lucky winner has come forward, the unclaimed prize money along with any interest that has generated over the sixth months will go towards helping national lottery funded projects across the UK.