Mystery Merseyside EuroMillions winner has one week left to claim jackpot
A £1million ticket remains unclaimed but time is running out.
Just one week remains in the hunt to find a mystery EuroMillions Lottery winner from Merseyside before their £1m jackpot-winning ticket becomes invalid.
The ticket was traced back to St Helens, but the lucky winner has not yet come forward. The code for the ticket is “MSJS 96560”. It was bought on the 23 July 2023 and expires on 24 January 2024.
Lottery players in St Helens are being advised to triple check any tickets they may be holding on to - either physical or online - to see if the millionaires maker code is a match. There have been claims made on major prizes before at the very last minute.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Our appeal is simple, take five minutes out of your day to dig out and check your EuroMillions tickets. Those five minutes could be the most profitable five minutes of your life! We are ready and waiting for that life-changing phone call to come into us here at The National Lottery.”
If Wednesday comes and no lucky winner has come forward, the unclaimed prize money along with any interest that has generated over the sixth months will go towards helping national lottery funded projects across the UK.
When lottery tickets are purchased around £30 million is generated each week to help fund national lottery projects across England. One project locally that was supported was Liverpool Bereavement Service. This organisation provides counselling support to adults and children across merseyside who have suffered bereavement. In 2021 they were granted £229,500 which went towards a continuation of their services in response to increased demand due to Covid-19.