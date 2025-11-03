Questions remain over the development of a 60ft deep water tank in one of Liverpool’s most popular parks, according to the area’s MP.

Survey preparations have begun on the installation of a huge underground storage tank at the Mystery in Wavertree.

United Utilities is undertaking a £30m project in what the water company said will be measures to help reduce flooding in the area. It is thought the installation, which could change the face of the park around Grant Avenue, will take at least two years to complete.

The tank – which will hold 5.5 million litres of rainwater or the equivalent of more than two Olympic sized swimming pools – will sit 60ft deep into the ground of the park across 88ft in width. Campaigners have set up a petition in a bid to make the water company reconsider.

Paula Barker, Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, said residents she had spoken to remained unhappy about the prospect of what lay ahead and held a meeting with those concerned and officials last week.

A planning application is to be lodged for fencing surrounding the project – which can be authorised without council approval under permitted development. Mrs Barker said: “It’s very, very clear residents are still very unhappy and there are lots and lots of questions that still have to be answered.”

The MP added how she was keen to keep the dialogue going between all parties with future meetings to be rescheduled between residents and United Utilities. It is understood representatives from Liverpool Council will also be in attendance at any future consultation event.

Plant equipment has been set up on the Mystery across from Grant Avenue surrounded by a series of fences. The water firm is completing survey work and ground investigation this month.

The 104 acre park was given to Liverpool Corporation in 1895 by an anonymous city well-wisher — the reason why it is affectionately known as The Mystery. It has become a popular spot for runners, dog walkers and families over the years using the park.

United Utilities said it is working with Liverpool Council to ensure as much access to the park as possible is maintained for the public during the construction works. Damon Revans-Turner, who has lived on Grant Avenue for a decade, told the LDRS how the installation would be a “catastrophe” for the community.

A petition has now been launched to “save” the Mystery from the potentially “irreversible” work. It reads: “The proposed work would represent massive disruption for the local community – affecting residents, local schools, access to recreational space and wildlife.

“We are calling on United Utilities and Liverpool Council to put a halt to the current plans and consult with local residents to explore alternative arrangements which will safeguard the Mystery as an important recreational green space for current residents and future generations.” The campaign also calls for disclosure of the full scheme of works planned for the park, the expected impact on homes, safety measures, environmental and wildlife impact assessments as well as plans for waste removal.

To ease congestion and safeguard trees at the entrance adjacent to Grant Avenue and Smithdown Road, a new entrance is set to be built for construction traffic and ongoing tank maintenance. Steve Kenyon, Wastewater Business Lead for Merseyside at United Utilities, said: “We know there are long standing issues of surface water flooding in the area.

“This scheme at Wavertree Park will help to alleviate some of this by storing rainwater during periods of heavy rainfall. We’re also continuing to work with a number of partners to look at how else flooding can be reduced in the area.”

A Liverpool Council spokesperson said: “We are working closely with United Utilities to minimise the impact on park users while necessary works to introduce an underground storm tank take place. The tank will help reduce the risk of flooding in the local area.

“Part of the park will be closed during the works, but the playground will remain open, and all planned activities and groups will continue as usual.”