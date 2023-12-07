The terrified victim needed two months off work after the incident and began using alcohol as a coping strategy.

A naked man grabbed hold of a terrified probation hostel support worker from behind and repeatedly thrust himself against him.

The terrified victim needed two months off work after the bizarre incident and began using alcohol as a coping strategy which led to him being involved in an accident.

Mark Powell’s erratic activities which began at 5.00am one morning were captured on CCTV which was shown to Liverpool Crown Court. He was seen on the footage masturbating and banging the worker’s head on the office window.

HIs frenetic behaviour - which he denied had involved alcohol or drugs - has now landed him with a 17 month jail sentence.

Ben Jones, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court that the incident happened in December last year in Aigburth and began after the worker heard a disturbance from Powell’s room.

He saw that Powell was naked and masturbating in the window and he made an unsuccessful attempt to get him away from the window. He went to the room with a medical kit thinking he may be having a medical episode.

Powell was shouting and screaming, saying ‘this is my gaff. I’m going to buy a prison.’ Another resident tried to calm him down but Powell put his hands on his shoulders and said jovially ’Are you looking at my little d…’.

32-year-old Powell was excitable and threatening and the worker decided to go downstairs to his office but the defendant followed him. He grabbed him by his arms, turned him round, thrusting his penis against him.

The defendant pinched him on the chest saying, ‘I could f…..ing take you’ and kept banging the victim’s head on the office window.

The worker pressed a panic button and then managed to get in his office and locked the door. Meanwhile Powell continued behaving erratically, wandering around the reception area masturbating before eventually throwing himself on the floor. Police arrived and arrested him, said Mr Jones.

In an impact statement the victim said that Powell was four inches taller than him and muscular. “While the assault was going on I was genuinely concerned I was going to be subjected to a prolonged vicious assault. I was aware of his violent history.”

He said that while Powell was masturbating he also feared something more serious could happen. He was off work for two months and only returned as he wanted to build up his confidence as he was due to start a new job. HIs mental health deteriorated and started to use alcohol as a coping strategy.

Powell, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to exposure, common assault and breaching his bail conditions. He denied sexual assault which was ordered to lie on the file.

The court heard that the victim had been unhappy about the CPS decision not to pursue that charge and the fact he was not consulted.

Powell has convictions for 18 previous offences including battery and a four year jail term for possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Alaric Walmsley, defending, said that Powell genuinely wanted to apologise for his behaviour. He had not committed any sexual offences before or since and denied he had been using psychotic drugs.

Judge Ian Harris said the defendant was assessed by the probation service as posing a high risk of serious harm to the public. He had only been released from prison the month before the incident and had been on licence.

Judge Harris said that Powell did not have any mental illness. “Your behaviour has the hallmarks of using some substances.”