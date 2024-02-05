Nando's to open new Wirral restaurant in popular seaside town
It will become only the second Nando's restaurant on the Wirral.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A highly-anticipated Wirral restaurant will open its doors this week, in a popular seafront location.
Opening at New Brighton's Marine Point from Tuesday (6 February), Nando's will welcome customers to its second venue on the 'Paradise Peninsula'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With only one branch in Bromborough, chicken-lovers on the Wirral will now be able to eat-in, click & collect, takeaway or order via Deliveroo.
The New Brighton site has 120 seats inside and 32 outside, offering ample space for those busy weekends on the seafront, and joins other popular outlets such as Greggs and Starbucks.
Officially launching on Tuesday (February 6), the new Nando's restaurant will be open from 11.00am to 10.00pm seven days a week.