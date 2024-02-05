Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly-anticipated Wirral restaurant will open its doors this week, in a popular seafront location.

Opening at New Brighton's Marine Point from Tuesday (6 February), Nando's will welcome customers to its second venue on the 'Paradise Peninsula'.

With only one branch in Bromborough, chicken-lovers on the Wirral will now be able to eat-in, click & collect, takeaway or order via Deliveroo.

The New Brighton site has 120 seats inside and 32 outside, offering ample space for those busy weekends on the seafront, and joins other popular outlets such as Greggs and Starbucks.