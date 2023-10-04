During the trial the jury heard that Natalie Bennett called dying victim Kasey Anderson “a little rat” as he lay in the street outside her home.

A woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the heart has been found guilty of his murder. A Liverpool Crown Court jury took four hours 42 minutes to unanimously convict Natalie Bennett on Wednesday, following a seven day long trial.

The 47-year-old showed no emotion but supporters of victim Kasey Anderson shouted “yes” and began clapping with many in floods of tears. Sentence on Bennett, of Carr Lane East, Croxteth, was postponed until November 10 to enable a psychiatric report to be prepared.

Her KC Stan Reiz said that a psychological report suggested “there were signs that she may suffer from mental disorder - post traumatic stress disorder and potentially bi-polar.” He said it was recommended that she be assessed by a psychiatrist and asked that that should be allowed as it might provide some mitigation.

It took a jury four hours 42 minutes to unanimously convict Natalie Bennett of the murder of Kasey Anderson. Image: Merseyside Police

Judge Denis Watson, KC, told Bennett, who had claimed self-defence: “There can only be one sentence which is imprisonment for life. However Mr Reiz tells me it is just possible there may be some medical information from a psychiatrist which will touch on the minimum term that I will consider before release.”

Before being taken to the cells Bennett looked over towards where her dad was sitting.

During the trial the jury heard that she called the dying victim “a little rat” as he lay in the street outside her home desperately calling 999 having been slashed several times with a knife and stabbed twice on March 11. He died a week before his 25th birthday on March 31 this year.

Kasey Anderson died a week before his 25th birthday on March 31 this year. Image: Merseyside Police

Bennett, who was captured on ring bell footage from next door trying to stab him in the head, was arrested and claimed to the police that he had arrived injured at her home “like that”.

He was found to have sustained a deep stab wound to his chest, which damaged his left lung and heart. He also had superficial slash wounds to his neck, right shoulder, lower back and left forearm, as well as a “shallow” stab wound to his right lower leg.